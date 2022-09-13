Kenyan opposition politician Raila Odinga says he will not attend the inauguration of his rival, William Ruto, since he is out of the country.

In a statement, Mr Odinga said he believes the electoral commission did not conduct a free and fair election, and the Supreme Court’s rulingupholding the presidential election results was not based on facts and the law, though he respected it.

Mr Odinga said his coalition would soon announce the next steps to strengthen democracy in the country.

“We can only do so if we reform and transform the key institutions that are charged with protecting and advancing our democracy,” he said.

Why I won’t be available for William Ruto's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/ibD5g7WrPK — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 12, 2022

Source: BBC