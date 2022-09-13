Government has confirmed that the national housing and population census has been fixed for August, 2023.

This has been revealed by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi.

According to Baryomunsi’s statement dated September 13, the decision is one of the four resolutions approved during Monday’s Cabinet sitting.

The minister further noted that the census night has been fixed for August 23/24.

It should be noted that government, through the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) holds a national census every after ten (10) years.

Uganda last held a national census in 2014, and according to findings, the country’s population stood at 36 million.

However, basing on the latest data from the United Nations, the current population of Uganda is estimated to be 48.9 million.