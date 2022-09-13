Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda has urged Muslims to preserve their heritage by writing historical records as a source of knowledge and reference for future generations.

This was part of his speech delivered by Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the second deputy Mufti at the Memorial prayers (Duwa) for the late Hajj Nsereko Mutumba, the former Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) spokesperson and Kayunga Residence District Commissioner.

The event was held at the deceased’s home in Kinawa Kazinga in Wakiso district.

Waiswa backed his words with verses from the Quran indicating that humans have different kinds of hearts.

He praised Nsereko Mutumba as well read, a researcher, author, and straight talker who always stood tall to speak out on issues that were beneficial for national building and social transformation programs for communities.

“Today we hear those individuals within muslim community who masquerade that they are knowledgeable and yet they only preach divisive messages and hatred,”said Waiswa.

Waiswa requested the late Mutumba’s close family members to liaise with UMSC so that all the works he authored like Unsung Muslim heroes are published.

On his part, the minister of Public Service Muruli Mukasa, a friend of the late Mutumba, pledged to provide support for his unpublished works.

“The government established an open office that publishes all the achievements attained during the reigns of NRM and the late Mutumba did a lot of social services, which he documented while operating the Foundation for Islamic Development(FIDO) a local NGO and as a spokesperson of UMSC, so these need to be published,” he said.