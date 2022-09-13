Hima Cement in an attempt to promote customer experience on Monday trained over 500 masons in Masaka in Fundi cement application techniques.

Speaking at the masonry training event at the Liberation Square in Masaka, Philemon Mubiru, the head of marketing and innovations at Hima Cement, stated that the training by the company’s technical team was aimed at enhancing customer experience of the Fundi Cement product among the masons to improve their masonry work quality.

“Our target for this training is the masons who interface with the product on a daily basis. They are better placed to endorse and give feedback about the product’s uniqueness and effectiveness in all masonry works like brick laying, plastering and screeding,” said Mubiru.

The one day training was to ensure that Fundi Cement which was recently included among the Hima Cement products is applied to suit the purpose for which it was produced.

‘”This training provides an opportunity, not only to interact with our esteemed customers but also to take them through a step by step process on product application and the demonstration session is aimed at providing a better insight into product application,” he added.

Fundi Cement is a hydraulic product designed for use in mortars for masonry construction needs like bricklaying, plastering and screeding.

The product, according to Hima, offers beautiful finishes enhanced by its unique attributes.

The company said that fundi cement is equipped with improved workability, it’s easy to mix and apply, has good board life during application, it’s durable with good strength and water retention to mention but a few.