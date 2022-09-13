Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has eulogised the Queen Elizabeth II as a stateswoman who stood for unity and peace.

Reflecting on her 70-year reign, Among commended the Queen for advocating for unity that is now enjoyed by the commonwealth member states, and world over,as well as promoting the rights of Women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She leaves a legacy of unmatched constancy. The loss is irreparable. As member states, we shall dearly miss her,” Among said at the British High Commission in Uganda where she had gone to pay tribute to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history died on Thursday late week at the age of 96.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II’s tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK’s entry into and withdrawal from the European Union.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week.

She will be laid to rest on September 19.