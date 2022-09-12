Police in West Nile region are probing an explosion which killed one person and injured six at a stream in Lipa cell, Mengo ward, South Division, Koboko Municipality.

All the victims involved in this incident were juveniles aged between seven to fourteen years old.

This explosion happened Saturday, September 10, at around 3pm when the seven children had gone to bathe at the stream and one of them recovered a rusted metallic item in the water.

Josephine Angucia, the police regional spokesperson said that “When one of them called Lucky Yasir hit it on the stone to remove the rust, it started producing sound and smoke. That’s when they told him to throw it away, he instead dropped it down on the stone on which they were bathing.”

“The item exploded immediately, killing one and injuring six,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was called Jamal Alege Yasin, a male juvenile aged 14 years.

While the injured have been identified as Sharif Rogota aged 7, Mudashir Raisi 10, Roberto Habibu 10 years, Yusuf Lega Yasin aged 10 years, Hope Yasir and Lucky Yasir all male juveniles and pupils of Nile Junior Primary School in Lipa cell.

According to Angucia, Police upon receiving the information, acted by opening General inquiries file GEF 011/2022 and rushed to the scene for documentation.

They recovered exhibits of the fragments and blood samples which have been forwarded for further analysis.

The six injured victims were rushed to Koboko health centre IV for treatment and conveyed the dead body to the hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“However, the relatives stormed the mortuary and took away the dead body home without postmortem,” Angucia said.

She further noted that although such incidents have not been commonly registered in west Nile region, members of public have been urged to be vigilant as inquiries continue.

“In order to prevent re-occurrence of such incidences, we advice parents and guardians to always guide their children to be vigilant and not play with suspicious looking metals that they come across in their communities. We also advice dealers in scrap business to always be careful with the kind of metals they come across to prevent similar incidences,” she added.