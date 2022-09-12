Joint security teams including intelligence organs have picked interest in the reports of suspected assassins who are said to be trailing Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

Among told parliament last week that she had received a report indicating that her vehicle was being trailed by suspected assassins.

“I have got a report, I have only shared this with the leader of opposition but I can now officially tell you. I have got an assassination report, wanting to assassinate me,” Among told MPs.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said a joint team of security including intelligence organs in the country has picked interest in the case.

Enanga said the matter is being investigated by the Special Investigations Division headquartered in Kireka but also other security organs will be part of the task team.

“Our team of CID experts from the Special Investigations Division in close coordination with other intelligence, investigative and operational teams from sister security agencies are investigating the extent of the threats,” Enanga said.

The Nile Post has separately learnt that the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Internal Security Organisation(ISO) and the Directorate of Crime Intelligence in Police have embarked on the investigations.

Enanga on Monday explained that they are working with the office of the speaker to identify the source of the threats directed to Among but insisted it will be a protected investigation where security will not divulge information regarding their work.

“We shall not elaborate about when and how these threats were made until we have thoroughly come out with findings. We know there is much interest from the media who may want to get inch by inch information about the investigations but we know it can easily compromise the investigative strategy we have and also the cooperation of witnesses,” Enanga said.

Security beefed up

According to the Police spokesperson, security for the speaker has been beefed up but also put on alert wherever she is or moves.

“Our directorate of Counter Terrorism continues to monitor the security detail of the speaker and it continues to do so to ensure the all-round protection of bodyguards stay vigilant at all levels of movement and at her residence,” Enanga said.

The police mouthpiece noted that parliamentary police has also been notified to remain vigilant while operating at the premises of the August House but also reminded the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security.

The development comes on the backdrop of reports of the disappearance of Speaker Among’s bodyguard.

It was reported by the Daily Monitor that Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aggrey Aruho hoodwinked parliament that he was flying to the US to attend the 34th Uganda North America Association (UNAA) convention only to disappear in thin air, earlier this month.

Investigations have since kicked off into the circumstances leading to the disappearance .