The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge has urged Muslims to desist from hanging in places which are not Islamic in nature, saying places like bars, disco halls among others can lead to the nullification of one’s pilgrimage.

Nakibinge made the remarks during Tawakkal Travels pilgrims’ luncheon that took place in Kampala over the weekend. T

Tawakal Travels is a travel company based in Kampala that offers umrah and hajj Services, local tourism and international tourism among others.

Nakibinge said it is unfortunate to see Muslims believers who have performed their hajj engaging in acts such as going to disco and bars at night, saying such behaviours not only degrade their dignity but also the religion.

“The Muslim after performing pilgrimage to Makkah must understand the value of their lives, increase their worship of Allah and persist in doing good. For those of you who have not yet completed the pilgrimage of Hajj, this is an ideal time to make dua’a that Allah grants you the opportunity to do so soon,” he said.

Sheikh Yahyah Sultan Sseganga one of the preachers during the function said a rich Muslim gets rewards if he sponsors some poor people in order for them to go for hajj.

Each year, up to 2 million Muslims perform the hajj, a physically demanding and often costly pilgrimage that draws the faithful from around the world.

The hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims to perform once in their lifetime, is seen as a chance to wipe clean past sins and bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims.