By Somdev Sen

In a world where speed is the name of the game, data is the competitive edge and content, the new world of entertainment, everyone is thriving to stay connected 24/7 whether in the comfort of their homes, working in offices, or, even while commuting between their home and their hustle.

Uganda is no different and the people of Uganda are not any less aspirational. They are entrepreneurial, and never shy to roll up their sleeves for a good hustle.

They are gregarious and quick to share their moments on social media especially when they are in party mode and yes, they are great guzzlers of content especially movies, music, and sports.

As MTN, we have always endeavoured to be the enablers of everything that this young and vibrant population needs to experience and enjoy the benefits of this modern, digitally connected world.

Our new product 4G Wakanet Pocket MiFi is a classic example of yet another amazing solution that will allow Ugandans to stay connected with high-speed 4G internet on multiple data enabled-devices anytime and anywhere they go.

This wireless and portable internet router priced at Shs 75,000 fits into any pocket or handbag and is power packed with the ability to provide data connectivity to multiple users simultaneously at a cost that fits the budget of many pockets too.

One can use this device as office internet for one’s small business to keep the workforce productive. You can also connect all the smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs at home to keep the children at bay or just enjoy one’s favourite music while driving down the meandering highways of beautiful Uganda with the family enjoying their own digital content at the back seat of your 4X4. All these are a reality when you own the MTN 4G Wakanet Pocket Mifi.

Are you now wondering about the cost of data bundles for this Mifi?

At MTN we have always believed that great technology is of no use unless it is affordable to every class of society and this product is no different.

The 4G Wakanet Pocket Mifi from MTN has a variety of data bundles that one can choose from based on their usage needs, ranging from Shs 10,000 for 3GB to Shs 85,000 for a whooping 45GB of data.

The cherry on top is, they are all freedom bundles and thus are not bound by any validity. So, you use the bundles until the data is completely exhausted.

Last but not the least, these magic devices are available across all our MTN Service Centres and Banana Phone World outlets across the country.

So now, with Wakanet in your pocket, stream, study, work and play not just you but with everyone around you anytime, and everywhere you go.

The writer is Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Uganda