Former Minister without Portfolio but also NRM honcho, Hajji Abdul Nadduli’s son, Suleiman Jakana Nadduli has been arraigned before court and charged with promoting sectarianism, police have said.

Jakana has been missing for several weeks after it was reported that he had been abducted by security operatives.

On Monday when Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga was asked to comment about Nadduli’s son’s whereabouts, he confirmed he had been arrested by security and charged to court.

“He was charged to Luweero court last week over promoting sectarianism contrary to section 41 of the Penal Code Act and remanded to Butuntumula prison until September, 13,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson explained that the remanded followed the plea of guilty by Nadduli’s son to the charges read against him in the court.

“He pleaded guilty that it is true he was promoting acts of sectarianism in his communication. He will return to court for sentencing on September, 13.”

The Police spokesperson however didn’t explain more about the sectarian utterances that Nadduli’s son is accused of have made but warned members of the public against being indicted over similar charges.

Enanga said of late, many Ugandans, especially on social media make comments that incite hate and sectarianism.

“We have always reminded bloggers and members of the public that even if you hate someone, it is better you balance how you use your freedom of speech and rights of other members of society. You don’t have the right to insult, abuse and incite other members of the public simply because you don’t like them.”

Jakana Nadduli

Nadduli’s son lost out in the 2021 general elections where he stood for Nakaseke Central MP position on the independent ticket.

He had earlier lost the ruling party ticket to former Energy Minister, Syda Bbumba.

Jakana has since blamed some top NRM officials of being behind his loss, accusing them of favouritism.

Since the polls, Nadduli’s son has scoffed at the ruling party and its chairman, President Yoweri Museveni of “veering off the track ” that brought the NRM to government.