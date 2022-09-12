A man has accused the police land department of frustrating his efforts to regain a piece of land that he says was taken by land grabbers.

Michael Katende, a Ugandan who studied and resides in the US says in 2016 he purchased a piece of land measuring two acres from Mzee John Katende for shs90 million at Bunkabira ,Ssisa sub-county, Entebbe in Wakiso district .

“The land had been mortgaged in Equity Bank by Mzee John Katende and asked me to help him pay remaining balance of shs4 million that the bank so he could get back the time. The bank provided a mortgage release letter and the land title,” Katende says.

He says on the land there were two people who were using the land to carry out agriculture and these were compensated and vacated before he land was fenced off and Katende returned to the US after appointing a caretaker of his property.

Trouble

Katende says that before the pandemic, he received reports that there was a group of people who were claiming the same land and consequently encroached on it after putting down the fence.

“I bought containers with building materials and took them to the land but the same group took all the items worth shs32 million. We reported the case to Kajjansi police which recovered some of the items from the land grabbers’ homes but declined to arrest them.”

He states that whereas police informed him the suspects would soon be arrested, this never happened and that at this time he separately learnt that the land grabbers were being supported by “key people with in police”.

RDC involved

Katene says he wrote to the then Entebbe RDC, Hajji Noor Njuki Mbabali to help intervene in the matter and later a meeting was summoned at the Kampala Metropolitan South regional police headquarters at Katwe.

The meeting was attended by Katende, the Regional Police Commander, RDC and the area LC one chairman but the land grabbers including Charles Matovu,Rajab Ssenyomo, Martin Lugemwa and Nicholas Nyombe never showed up.

In the meeting held on April, 9, 2019 at 10am it was discovered that the four grabbers didn’t have any document to show ownership of the contested land and the RDC directed that they back off the land.

Consequently, he directed police to effect the same.

“This office received a complaint from Michael Katende that Matovu, Ssenyonjo, Lugemwa and Nyombi are denying him possession of the land he genuinely bought from John Katende. They all have no documents and are using Kajjansi Police Station to frustrate his possession process. I refer him to you to secure him take possession since it involves some of our officers,” the RDC letter dated April, 10, 2019 to the Kampala South Regional Police Commander reads in part.

Katende says that the RPC never adhered to the RDC directive.

Covid hits

Katende says that it was not long when the pandemic hit and this gave opportunity to the grabbers to fully launch their plans of taking over his land using the vacuum created by the imposition of the lockdown.

“When I returned to the country, I engaged the then head of the Police Land Protection Unit, Charles Mutungi for assistance and introduced me to a man named Martin Butiso who was not a police officer.”

To this effect he wrote to Mutungi on April, 9, 2021 he asked Mutungi to help intervene in the matter.

“I once against ask you to kindly expedite the matter given the urgent need for me to take possession,” Katumba wrote.

He says that Butiso, whom the Police Land Protection Unit commander had handed him ended up conning him(Katumba) of shs72 million under disguise of helping him regain his land.

Katende says despite efforts to ensure justice, he was being tossed around by several police commanders involved in the matter.

Enter State House

The now frustrated man would later ditch the Police’s Land Protection Unit and wrote to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit for intervention in the matter.

Later, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the land grabbers for the first time including Charles Matovu, Rajab Ssenyomo, Martin Lugemwa and Nicholas Nyombe arraigned in court in Entebbe and later released on bail.

He however says shortly after release, the land grabbers resumed their criminal efforts of taking his land.

“When they got out, they joined forces with one Charles Kyagaba who was recently arrested by State House Anti-Corruption Unit.”

Scheme

Katende explains that the grabbers work as a scheme that identifies land that they think they can forcefully take.

“Unknown to the owner, they go to court, they fictitiously sue each other even if they don’t have any documents. They do this without including the titled owner on the suit. After suing each other, they consent to each other’s superficial boundaries and later get a consent order from court,” Katende says.

He adds that these conmen later go to the piece of land they want to grab and with assistance of some elements in police falsely accuse the owner or his workers of encroaching on their land in violation of a court order that defined their boundaries.

“The owner of his workers are arrested and thus creating a vacuum for them to take the land.”

Katende says that for the past three years, he has been frustrated in efforts to regain his land grabbed by known people.

“I appeal to authorities to help me regain by property grabbed from me by men known.”

When contacted for a comment, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said he wasn’t well versed with particulars of the allegations.

This website has also learnt that on Thursday, some of the accused land grabbers attacked Katende’s workers at the contested land and a fight ensued leading to death of one of the workers.

“One of my workers was killed by the gang that attacked my land. Some of those involved in the attack had just been released on bond despite the state attorney’s instructions to produce them to court the following day,”Katende said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirmed one person was killed when “two groups clashed on the land”.