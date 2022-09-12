Tanzania’s government has warned people against distributing online posts and short videos that promote same-sex relationships.

It has also cautioned that it will take action against administrators of social media groups whose members share pro-LGBT messages.

Information Minister Nape Nnauye made the remarks while addressing the media on Sunday at the Tanzania Communications Authority (TCRA) headquarters in Dar es Salaam .

Mr Nnauye said some people were using cartoon-related content loved by children to promote same-sex relations.

He said the government would not tolerate anyone popularising acts that were against established traditions in Tanzania.

“Before we start investigating and arresting perpetrators who send, produce and distribute this content, it is better now that Tanzanians refrain from this,” he said.

The minister said TCRA (the regulator) was working to help ensure there was no content that violates the law.

In 2018, a top Tanzania official, Paul Makonda – who was an ally of the late President John Magufuli – launched an anti-gay surveillance force in 2018.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Tanzania and many gay, lesbian and transgender people are forced to hide their sexuality as a result.

Source: BBC