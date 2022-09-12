The Buganda Road Magistrates Court has dismissed the case in which Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya was accused of inciting violence.

According to Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu, prosecution failed to adduce evidence pinning the MP to the alleged crime.

The prosecution had previously claimed that Ssegirinya led a group of people on March 22, 2022 to stage an illegal protest against the Electoral Commission’s announced presidential results.

The prosecution further stated that Ssegirinya pasted posters indicating that NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi was the elected president.

Although the prosecution alleged in the charge sheet that Ssegirinya was instigating them, the magistrate found that the crucial state witness, ASP Flavia Musiimenta, had not revealed this to the court.

“It was only when the police intervened that Ssegirinya’s procession grew boisterous. As a result, the lawsuit is dismissed,” the magistrate decided.

Despite the ruling Ssegirinya will remain in Luzira alongside Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana on other charges of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism stemming from the 2021 spate of killings in Masaka and Lwengo districts of Greater Masaka region.

The two have been in detention for over one year, in what their fellow MPs have termed as a “plot” to keep them in detention for an extended period of time.