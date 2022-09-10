BY ISAAC OTWII

Police in Lira city is investigating a circumstance under which a 24-year old woman stabbed her 3-year old son to death.

Cinderella Alum, 24 yrs old, a resident of Te-Bung cell, Telela ward in Lira-City West Division was arrested on Thursday evening after she allegedly stabbed her 3-year old son, Jordan Opio to death.

It’s alleged that on Sept 7th, 2022 at around 5pm, the deceased was rescued from an accident while trying to cross the main highway of Lira-Kitgum road, in Ngeta. Eye witnesses say the deceased’s mother was called to pick her son.

However, while receiving her son, the suspect reportedly told the onlookers that her son is troublesome before jokingly adding she would kill him.

The North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema said after uttering the words, the suspect took the child and stabbed him on the head, leaving him bleeding profusely.

“The neighbors tried rushing him to Ngetta health center III but he passed on before reaching the facility. Immediately, the community members acted lawfully by apprehending and handing her over to the police station in Ngetta,” says SP Okema.

“The suspect is in police cell in Lira-City West Division in Ojwina, files is being compiled for submission to Resident Chief State Attorney for perusal and advise before arranging her before court on possible charge of murder,” Okema said on Friday.

The incident comes at a time when the country is witnessing cases of abuse against children.