Government has issued tough guidelines to be followed by revelers during the forthcoming Nyege Nyege music festival on River Nile banks in Jinja.

Earlier this week, this year’s festival risked being suspended after speaker Anita Among cancelled it over allegations of immorality.

However, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja gave it a green light after a promise of following set guidelines by organisers.

On Friday, the Information and National Guidance Minister, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi confirmed the festival had been cleared by under strict guidelines that are to be followed by revelers.

“Minors(persons under 18 years are barred from the festival , sex orgies and nudity are prohibited at the festival whereas contraband or narcotic drugs are prohibited at the festival,” Baryomunsi said in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

“Vulgar language, songs, expression and gestures are also prohibited at the festival .”

To enforce these guidelines, the Information Minister said, security personnel and officials from the Ethics and Integrity Directorate will at any given time have a right to impromptu entry to the festival.

According to the minister, organisers of the festival shall sign a written undertaking with police for purposes of complying with the set guidelines and ensuring safety of revelers.

“Uganda Police Force shall work closely with the organisers to enforce the guidelines at all times. Breaches will attract sanctions including prosecution. In case of serious breaches, police will stop the festival and order everyone to vacate the Nyege Nyge site,” Baryomunsi warned.

Earlier this week, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among . directed the cancellation of the forthcoming ‘Nyege Nyege’ music festival.

This year’s festival is set for September 15 to 18 at Itanda Falls.

The move followed a complaint by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi who raised a matter of national importance arguing that the festival promotes immorality and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

“What is the government’s position on this growing immorality in this country, and it is going to attract all kinds of people all over the world, bringing all kinds of activities that are non-African, non-Ugandan into our communities,” Opendi questioned.

Several others MPs spoke for and against the festival, promoting the speaker to direct the cancellation of the same on moral grounds.

Backlash

However, the move has since attracted a backlash from members of the public, especially social media who blasted parliament for poking its nose it affairs that don’t matter.

Proponents of the festival insisted that it is one of the biggest events that promote tourism but also a source of direct revenue to members of the public.

Consequently, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja held a closed door meeting with ministers and organisers of the festival in which it was agreed that the festival continues but under strict guidelines.

In 2018, then Ethics and Integrity Minister, Fr.Simon Lokodo banned the festival saying it was an orgy for homosexuality, nudity and drugs.

However, he rescinded the decision a day later.