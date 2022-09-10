The safe re-opening of sporting events and tournaments following the pandemic has kicked off in high gear with marathons and national tournaments. Ugandans had missed sporting events, which shows in how they show up for them.

On September 4th, Ugandans came out in big numbers to partake in the Cancer Run that has been off for the last two years, the inaugural Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese, and the Rugby 7s Circuit Weekend.

The annual Cancer Run marathon aims to spearhead the fight against cancer in the country, with collections from this year going to the construction of a bunker at Nsambya Hospital, a move believed will increase access to cancer treatment.

The run aims to spearhead the country’s fight against cancer, attracting over 40,000 Rotarians and well-wishers across the country.

Similarly, in Kasese municipality, runners from across the country participated in the first-of-its-kind Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. This event was held during the annual Rwenzori Thelufi Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in Rugby, KOBs emerged winners of the Rujumba 7s Circuit that was held at Kings Park in Bweyogerere on Sunday, August 4th 2022. KOBs defeated Sailors and Buffaloes in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively, before outscoring Heathens in the finals to emerge winners. Rugby 7s is an abbreviated form of rugby played for 14 minutes and consists of two teams of seven players playing two halves of seven minutes each.

NBS Sport, Uganda’s first 24/7 sports channel broadcast all three sporting activities. Teams were deployed throughout Uganda to ensure Ugandans who stayed at home enjoyed the games from the comfort of their homes.