The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has warned Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) law enforcement officers and building inspectors to act with discipline, integrity and stop extortion.

She made the remarks while meeting LCI chairpersons from Central Division and their committees to discuss the challenges they face so as to get solutions.

The event was held at Old Kampala Secondary School where also National Resistance Movement (NRM) LCI chairpersons were also invited.

Nabbanja said enforcement in the city is necessary but they don’t need people without discipline.

“They are terrorising our people. But we have a solution. We had a meeting and agreed to have cameras to be monitoring them. I will be in my office where I can see whatever they are doing in the field, Nabbanja said.

Nabbanja commended the grass root leaders for the wonderful job well done.

She reminded LCI chairpersons and all the leaders in the city to support the city decongestion exercise being carried out by KCCA.

“We have moved in various cities and they are not congested like Kampala. There is a decongestion exercise going on in the city, where we are ensuring people are moved to gazzetted places,” Nabbanja said.

She revealed that the issue of moving people to organised working places is a presidential directive that has to be implemented.

“The president advised us to gazette markets where these people can work from. All those people working along Nakivubo channel should be moved to Kisekka market, there is government land there,” Nabbanja said.

The chairpersons from 134 villages in Kampala Central pledged their resolve for teamwork and improving service delivery in Kampala.

Salim Uhuru, the mayor Kampala Central commended the prime minister for honouring the invitation to meet the local leaders and listen to their issues.

Before the arrivals of the guests, the attendees were trained in Islamic Banking, and also sensitised on the Parish Development Model and Emyooga programmes.