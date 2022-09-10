During a cocktail event following the launch of NSSF’s Solana housing project in Lubowa, Lilian Mbabazi, one of the members of the legendary girl group, Blu 3 sent guests down memory lane with performances from the girl group’s heydays.

Performing live with her band the Sundowners ,Mbabazi performed Kankyakyankye, Nsanyuka Naawe and Where You Are, songs that most of the attendees had not heard in a while since the group broke up over 10 years ago.

A few weeks ago, Lilian posted on her Twitter account, “Are ya’ll ready for a BLU3 reunion?”, which received positive responses from her followers.

Besides her performances of the Blu 3 hits, Lilian and the Sundowners serenaded the guests with performances of Kuuma Obudde, Yegwe Weka, Ndabivuze, Danger and Goodlyf’s Remember Me and Nakudata.

These had the guests ,some of Kampala’s most affluent personalities , thoroughly entertained following the launch of NSSF’s $400 million housing project, named Solana lifestyle and residences, located in Lubowa off Entebbe Road.

The project is a self-sustaining satellite city with mixed-use housing and commercial developments which will – when completed – be the largest housing project in East Africa, comprising 2,750 residences, that is, apartments, townhouses, bungalows, and villas that will offer world-class facilities to live, work, shop, stay and play.

Construction of phases one and two comprising an initial 306 housing units and project infrastructure commenced in December 2017 and are ready for sale.