The minister of Agriculture,Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze,has asked cattle farmers to stop the habit of illegal cattle movement with immediate effect.

Tumwebaze explained that this habit is very dangerous because it facilitates spreading of cattle diseases such as foot and mouth among others.

“Dear farmers, especially cattle farmers, stop the habit of illegal Cattle movement. It also enables criminals to steal your cows,”said Tumwebaze in a statement.

He urged the farmers to seek movement permits from their area vets.

“If areas are under quarantine don’t dare,”he warned.

He asked the district veterinary officers to go on radios and sensitise the farmers.

“Many of you call me because you know that I try to listen to issues of citizens to help rescue your cows, please note that however much I try to help on issues under my area of responsibility, I cannot support people engaged in wrong doing,”he said.

Illegal movement of animals has affected Uganda’s beef market.

Early this year, the government said it had plans to introduce heavy penalties against unauthorised movement of livestock, in a bid to contain the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the country.

This was aimed at reducing theft cases, according to the officials from the ministry.