Tooro Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale and her husband, Phil Anthony have welcomed their first child, a boy.

The news was broken by the Tooro’s King Oyo in a tweet on Thursday night.

“I congratulate Her Royal Highness Princess Ruth Komuntale Akiiki and Phil Farquharson upon the birth of baby Prince Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri. I welcome my first handsome nephew to the Royal Family. May God bless both parents and the baby,” King Oyo tweeted.

The tweet was followed by a photo of a joyous Tooro Queen mother Best Kemigisa , Princess Komuntale and the husband watch the new born baby.

Last year, Princess Ruth Komuntale walked down the aisle with fiancé Anthony Phil in a colourful ceremony held in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Phil aka DJ Dutty Phil is an IT engineer but has since earned himself a kitooro pet name, Amooti.