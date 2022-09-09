A Kenyan ministry has cautioned newly elected governors against using public resources to pay for congratulatory messages in newspaper adverts.

The devolution ministry said money for the “expensive” congratulatory messages to the president-elect and deputy president-elect could be used to provide essential services.

“In line with advice from the president-elect, these congratulatory adverts are hereby discouraged with immediate effect,” said Julius Korir, while encouraging counties to use cheaper alternative such as social media.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to direct that all counties immediately desist from procuring the extravagant congratulatory advertisements,” he said.

The ministry cited public finance management regulations in the Kenyan law stipulating that “public money shall be used in a prudent in and responsible way”.

Public entities traditionally pay for space in the media to publish adverts congratulating newly elected leaders.

Kenya voted in a general elections on 9 August, and President-elect William Ruto is due to be sworn into office next Tuesday

Source: BBC