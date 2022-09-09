Agrochemical giants- Bukoola Chemical Industries Limited has launched celebrations to mark its 50th anniversary this year.

Starting as a general merchandise family business, the company later evolved into an agrochemical business trading as the Associated Chemical Industries Limited (ACIL) dealing in insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, immune boosters, fertilizers, anti-stress chemicals and selective and non-selective herbicides.

“Bukoola Chemical Industries journey started 50 years ago with a mission to advance the science of crop protection by providing top quality solution based products and excellent customer conscious services. Bukoola Chemical Industries Ltd has established it’s self as an industry leader with over 50 crop protection solutions supporting food production in the region,” said the Bukoola Managing Director, Dr. Peter Kyabaggu on Thursday.

“In 1996, Bukoola Chemical Industries Limited was born with a vision of being the Leading importer, formulator and distributor of quality and affordable crop protection products in the region.”

According to officials, as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, the company will conduct a road map this where they will meet different stakeholders until February 2023 when the official 50 year Anniversary celebration will be held.

“Bukoola Chemical Industries looks forward to working with their robust network of agricultural input dealers in the country to extend services and products to all farming communities including the most remote areas of the country.”

According to Kyabaggu, the company recently launched a campaign named “Protect life…Twefeeko” aimed at creating awareness about fake agro-chemical inputs on the market to manage and guarantee quality of stock, food security and health of the people of Uganda.

He also urged government to help in the fight against fake agro-chemical inputs that he said are threatening the agricultural sector in the country.

Bukoola also has country offices in Tanzania and a network of registered distributors in Burundi, Rwanda, and Malawi.