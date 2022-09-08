Mathias Mpuuga has warned that there is a syndicate plotting to keep MPs Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya in detention for an extended period of time.

Mpuuga, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, called upon the house to intervene and ensure the legislators are freed.

“These two members will necessitate Parliament’s special intervention. In my opinion, there is a conspiracy to keep them detained. The State has been unable to prosecute their case for a full year, and the judge has been changed; it is disheartening,” Mpuuga said during a plenary session chaired by Speaker Anita Among on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The LoP also slammed the judiciary, accusing it of denying two constituencies representation in Parliament for a year.

He expressed disappointment that the Judiciary had failed to prosecute MPs Allan Ssewanyana (NUP, Makindye Division West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (NUP, Kawempe Division North), who were arrested in September 2021 in connection with killings in the greater Masaka area.

He characterised the continued detention as a deliberate attempt to persecute the MPs and an assault on the constitution.

“We are discouraged by their continued detention.” “Clearly, the state is persecuting them because detention without trial has no other meaning than persecution,” Mpuuga said.

Mpuuga, along with Opposition MPs, wore a black tie to commemorate one year since the two MPs were arrested and to express dissatisfaction with the judiciary.

“Nearly 90% of members on your left are wearing black ties – we are commemorating and raising a red flag over this injustice,” he explained.

Mpuuga claimed that all attempts to contact the Chief Justice and the Principal Judge were met with hostility.

“I attempted to contact the Chief Justice and the Principal Judge about this matter, but the two did not respond to my plea; imagine the Chief Justice and Principal Judge not responding to an official request from the Leader of the Opposition,” the LOP said.

On Thursday, Mpuuga led a team of opposition MPs to visit Kigo Prison where both Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are being detained.