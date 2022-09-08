Students of St Peter’s Mixed Day and Boarding Secondary School in Mukono district have been left in shock after their headteacher died on her way to work.

Annet Namulondo now deceased, collapsed and died behind the steering wheel on Tuesday night before ramming into a billboard.

“Motor vehicle registration number UAW 476E Toyota Noah silver in colour driven by the deceased came from Nyenga direction heading to Kisoga road when she lost control and knocked a sign post and died on spot,” said Hellen Butoto, the Sezibwa regional police spokesperson.

According to reports, it was established that the late had health complications and might have been the cause of her death.

It is suspected she got an attack while driving.

The deceased was also a teacher at Victoria Secondary School in Bukunja, Buikwe district where she was coming from.

This website has established that the deceased had just lost the husband who was the proprietor of the school in a similar manner.

Police recovered the body and conveyed it to Kawolo hospital mortuary for postmortem and the car was towed Ngogwe police station pending IOV inspection.