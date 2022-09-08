It was a fun-filled weekend for tourism enthusiasts who thronged Ssezibwa Falls in Mukono for another expedition of Vumbula Uganda.

The two-day event, organised by Vumbula Uganda, as expected impressed as partygoers and travel addicts were treated to a celebration of Ssezibwa’s beauty and thrilling Ugandan music.

Day one started with travel addicts gathering at the Uganda Museum where they set off for an adventurous trip to Mukono.

On the day, people were able to enjoy activities like nature walks, site viewing, among others.

By sunset, most of them had camped at Kasenge Forest resort where they were treated to thrilling entertainment from a host of musicians and mcees.

Abeeka Band later took stage and charmed revellers with breathtaking live band performances.

Day two started with several activities like nature walks in Kasenge Forest, boat rides and a tour of Ssezibwa Falls.

The day ended with performances from some of Uganda’s top DJs including Veejay Mercy.

Sensational singer Zex Bilangilangi also performed on the day, delivering amazing performances.

The two-day event, was powered by Nile Special, Next Media, Uganda Tourism Board, Ministry of Tourism, Coca Cola and Nexus Events.