Charles Batambuze has urged Ugandans to emulate author Emmanuel Kirunda upon the release of his book Beyond the Fourth Heritage.

Batambuze, the executive secretary of the National Book Trust, said Kirunda had performed an important function of educating the public which more writers should endeavour to do.

He said that books like Beyond the Fourth Heritage play an important role in nurturing and encouraging the reading culture among Ugandans by touching on subjects of interest to them. Kirunda’s book is about overcoming the challenges and limitations of one’s birth heritage.

Batambuze made the remarks at the launch of Kirunda’s book.

He commended Kirunda for going beyond speaking about his passion by penning down a book in short, easy to read chapters and arrangement that many Ugandans are likely to find appealing.

He thanked Kirunda for keeping in mind the notoriously short attention spans of his audience in the format he adopted.

Kirunda said he was inspired to write the book because he loves reading but found it difficult to find books written for the Ugandan audience by a Ugandan author.

A believer in the power of the world to change the world, Kirunda said books are a chance to influence society positively and for a long time unlike oral speeches that are forgotten as soon as the speaker is no longer visible.