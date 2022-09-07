Speech by President-elect William Ruto after Supreme Court ruling that upheld his August 9, 2022 election victory…

“Of course you agree with me that I am overwhelmed. This is a moment like no other and let me first take this opportunity to thank the almighty God. Yes, it is God. I say it is God. Without God, we wouldn’t be here. I have gone through many difficult situations but because of God we are here today to celebrate that today, the people of Kenya have made a choice and that choice has been confirmed by our judiciary.

Let me first and foremost say we ara truly grateful as Kenya Kwanza team. We are grateful to God because we have come a long journey. We have worked hard but as the bible teaches us in Proverbs 20:7; Some trust in times and others trust in horses, but we trust in God.

It’s not the waking up early, it’s not the working long hours. It is the favour and the grace of God that has gotten us here and we are acutely aware of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let me also, in a very special way, thank many people who have prayed for us from across the religious divide. Many people have prayed for us. In fact I said on the day I was given the certificate, I said we were prayed into victory. I want to thank many people who prayed across this country, many people fasted and we are truly grateful and I want to say to the people of Kenya and to those who have made efforts to get us here that we will not let you down. We will work hard and we will not let you down.

Let me also in a very special way, thank my friends, starting with my wife Racheal who prays for me every day. Before I leave the door from that house behind me, she always holds my hands and prays for me, and my children for always believing in me and always encouraging me.

Very special thanks go to my friends seated here, people we started this journey with under very difficult circumstances. I know many of you have suffered because of being my friends. Many of you have been taken to court, many of you have been harassed, your children, members of your families.The only crime is that you chose me as a friend. I don’t take it for granted that you’re my friends. We started with many of you who are formerly members of Jubilee. You know what happened to us I do not want to say, but we believed in a better Kenya. We believed in more democratic, more rational Kenya. Along the way, many brothers and sisters joined us from other political parties.

I also want to say a very big thank you to them. They gave a momentum to our journey and I want to say Asante Sana!

Let me also congratulate and recognize and appreciate the people of Kenya who believed in us. They went out of their way, under very difficult circumstances, they believed in us, they listened to us. You know the legendary Mama Mbogas and the boda boda guys. They are the heroes of our campaigns. They defined this election. They were the embodiment of our quest for a better economy for our country.

The millions of Kenyans who believed in us, today, by voting for me, the millions who woke up early to go and vote. They have not only voted for me, but they have opened doors and gates for their own children in every village, in every neighborhood, knowing very well that their children as well can become leaders and every child is free to dream and every child is free to aspire. To any of is and working hard, believing in God, they can get to wherever they want to go.

I think my election opens possibilities for all our children irrespective of their backgrounds, irrespective of where they come from, irrespective of their financial status.

But this afternoon, With the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court of Kenya, our lengthy, suspenseful and protracted election has come to an end.

The court returned its verdict and I welcome it with tremendous humility. I salute the judges of the Supreme Court, who have performed their duty with utmost fidelity to the Constitution.

They listened to all parties, considered all the issues, applied the law and demonstrated their learning, impartiality and patriotism. Their professionalism has elevated the stature of the Judiciary, and enhanced the place of the petition process in legitimising election results as the true reflection of the people’s decision.

They have afforded the nation an opportunity to reflect, debate and come to terms with the implications of the last election. I do not take this for granted and I thank the Judiciary in general, and the Supreme Court in particular, for staying strong as the shining beacon of constitutionalism and the rule of law, even in the most daunting of circumstances.

The Supreme Court scrutinised, examined, dissected and tested the declaration of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against the high standard established by the Constitution.

The decision vindicates the commission’s effort to go all out and deliver an election that exceeded public expectations and fully met the constitutional threshold of a secure, transparent, free, fair and accountable election.

I, therefore, commend the commission for their noble achievement, at tremendous and regrettable cost, to serve the people of Kenya by ensuring that their sovereign will is upheld. This has made Kenyans appreciate the just-concluded legal process.

Many of our supporters were a little unhappy about the delay, and some might have been tempted to impute bad faith in the petitioners whom they perceived to have been taking advantage of the law to frustrate their wishes expressed through the ballot.

A lot of this anxiety is the result of long-standing suspicion of national institutions, especially when political contestation is involved.

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 has done a lot to create comfort in institutions and the rule of law, and we continue to make encouraging progress on the path towards becoming a higher-trust society standing fully on its constitution.

It was, therefore, perfectly legitimate for the petitioners to go before the Supreme Court to have their questions answered, doubts assuaged and fears allayed.

By exercising their constitutional right to establish the truth, the petitioners tested the result and inscribed upon it the highest stamp of judicial, legal and constitutional approval. Our electoral and judicial institutions have won, and the Constitution has asserted itself and prevailed.

My esteemed competitors now have a credible basis on which to consider the outcome, we are vindicated by the choice of the people of Kenya.

The Court’s decision completes the loop of institutional stewards of the rule of law, entrench our constitution and expresses the sovereign will of the people, who have articulated themselves quite eloquently directly, and through their constitutional institutions. I congratulate all the patriotic Kenyans who presented themselves as presidential candidates.

It is not an easy decision, and a national campaign is not a walk in the park at the best of times. I want all of you to know that your effort is acknowledged and deeply appreciated.

Waihiga Mwaure and Ruth Mucheru, George Wajackoyah and Justina Wamae, Hon. Raila Odinga and Hon. Martha Karua, may the spirit of love for country and selfless service lie long in your hearts, and may Almighty God always remember you.

Competitive electoral politics can make and has made our politics an arena utterly devoid of grace. This fills the life of political candidates with loneliness, worry and an exaggerated sense that the stakes are do-or-die, and elections, therefore, are matters of life and death.

It poisons political competition, exterminating the sporting spirit which unites winners and losers, by enabling them to access the grace to define their relationship in terms of what they share, and not what divides them.

Democracy is expected to unite a people, strengthen their society and improve its institutions and must not become an acrimonious, fearful and desperately enterprise.

We offered alternative visions and missions and submitted to the sovereign decision of the citizens of Kenya. We are only competitors, not enemies. We vied to unite and strengthen Kenya, not to divide and weaken it. I, therefore, consider all my competitors to be my worthy compatriots.

Kenyans are united in the quest for a better society that is kinder to its children, gentler on the vulnerable, respectful of their rights and committed to serving them. Those who voted for me, as well as those who voted for my competitors, want the same thing for themselves and for their children.

I honour this aspiration and am committed to wake up early, work hard all day, every day, to realise it. I have pledged to make Kenya a country for everyone: my administration shall do justice to all, regardless of social status, religion, ethnicity, or gender, whether you voted or whom you voted for.

I, therefore, extend a hand of brotherhood to all my competitors, and to all their supporters. We are not enemies; we are Kenyans. Let us unite to make Kenya a nation everyone shall be proud to call home.

My administration will recognise in full the now established tradition of honouring our leaders who have served this nation and shall not, in any manner, interfere with their privileges and other entitlements in retirement.

They are revered elders of our nation who deserve respect at all times. It is now time for us to prepare for the day when we take up the momentous duty to serve Kenyans.

Let us all reflect on our contribution and look forward to building this nation together, to achieve the glory of Kenya, express its heritage and splendour and fill every Kenyan heart with thanksgiving.

Finally, it is crucial to point out that the hero of our campaign is Mama Mboga and bodaboda. The hero of the election is Mr Wafula Chebukati and the (IEBC). The hero of our democracy, the rule of law and constitutionalism is our Judiciary.”

Speech by William Ruto

President-elect

Republic of Kenya

August 5, 2022