By David Serumaga

This week, the commissioner for land registration in the Ministry of Lands made a ruling in the matter of land comprised in Block 273 Plot 38, 87, 99, 110, 167, 169, 175, 184, 191, and 193 and in the matter of land comprised in Block 273 Plot 23974, 23975, 23976 and 23977 land at Kigo and in the matter of complaint by Kabaka of Buganda verses Kiham Enterprises Limited.

In his submission, the acting commissioner for land registration ruled that the freehold titles registered in the names of Kiham Enterprises Limited were illegally created and that they were overlapping the earlier created Mailo titles.

However, in the first instance Hajji Hamis Kiggundu of Kiham Enterprises Limited came up publicly on record declaring that he had left the said land not because he discovered that it was wrongly created but as a respective subject of Kabaka who is also royal to him, he found it uncalled for to enter into legal battles with is king.

Surprisingly, a number of law firms came up claiming that they are working for Kabaka who later litigated Ham for illegally acquiring Kabaka’s land. One would ask, what is the interest of the Kabaka or the kingdom to continue pushing its son (Ham) to the wall or was it in the interest of the few whose intention were to pull Ham down?

In a matter where the Buganda Attorney General went silent and therein came private law firms claiming that they care a lot for Kabaka more than his own trusted and known lawyer. We are all aware that some of the said lawyers who jumped onto this case are the same lawyers who represent Ham’s rival in the bank case.

This automatically reveals that this case is not Kabaka’s case but a few individuals who are witch-hunting, envious and greedy against the progress of Ham.

They might be well connected with their hidden interests but they should not be against the rule of law.

Their interest in cases where Hamis Kiggundu appears leaves no doubt that they influenced the ruling of the acting commissioner for land registration who ignored the joint report done by the commissioner mapping whose survey clearly differentiated between the Mailo and public land.

There was no need to undermine the government systems using political power because even someone had voluntarily agreed to vacate the said land and keep his good image with the Kabaka and the kingdom at large.

In such a case, I would advise Mr. Kiggundu to continue showing his respect to Kabaka but not to compete with individuals whose intentions are ill and aiming at putting him on his knees.