The third phase of the construction of roads measuring 10.5km in Mbarara city has been launched by the minister of state for Urban Development, Obiga Kania.

The roads worth Shs 40 billion are funded by the World Bank under the USMID project.

Kania said contractors must ensure quality.

“We are very concerned about urbanisation and the quality of life of people. I call upon the leadership in Mbarara and where USMID AF is operating in order for us to achieve our collective targets,” Kania appealed.

The USMID AF, is a 5 year project worth $360 million funded by the World Bank. It seeks to improve road networks, street lighting, drainage, taxi parks among others in the 10 new cities and municipalities across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kania said they expect maximum cooperation from utility firms, property owners and the public so that they finish within time.

“Here in Mbarara we have both Ugandan owned and foreign companies. The 11.kms under civil works must be finished on time. We are to spend over Shs 40 billion on budget for this city,” he said.

The project includes five roads and two beautification projects in Mbarara city’s North and South divisions.These are under Phase II which are still under construction included rehabilitation of Major Victor Bwana road (0.95km), Galt Road (0.63km) and Stanley (0.78km) totalling to 2.36km. These have an expenditure line worth Shs 23 billion.

The roads commissioned under batch III are 3.9km and worth Shs 18.9 billion. They include Kyamugorani (2.02kms), Municipal Access road (0.1kms), Lower Circular (0.8kms), Mosque Road (0.55kms) and Rugara road (0.47kms). These projects are effective 15th August 2022.

Mbarara city mayor Robert Kakyebezi, said they shall ensure that they monitor these projects to the letter.

“We have had challenges with the pace of the first phase of our roads. We will not tolerate delays that can cause the cancellation of the funding,” Kakyebezi said.

He said they have installed 704 solar street lights which has enhanced security as well as extended working hours for the business community.

Beautification of the busy commercial hub of Rwebikona at a contract sum of Shs 1.8 billion by Kwed Construction Limited for a 12 months duration.

The scope of work is expected to include upgrading to bituminous standard, construction of storm water drainage, pedestrian walkways and parking lanes, traffic lights and signalling.