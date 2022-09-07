Owners have sacked Chelsea Football Club coach Thomas Tuchel with immediate effect.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here,” the club announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The sacking comes only three months after American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took charge of the team they bought from Russia’s Roman Abramovich.

The owners had earlier assured they would not be following in Abramovich’s footsteps of sacking coaches on a regular basis.

However, this seems to have ended in words.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sacking comes on the backdrop of a dismal performance for Chelsea in the new season.

In the Premier League, the London side which is sixth has lost twice in the first six games with 10 points out of the possible 18 in the new season.

The last straw seems to have been the loss in Zagreb in the Champions League last night.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the club said in a statement.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. “