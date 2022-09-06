The Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) , a body that brings marketing professionals in the country has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), an umbrella body of all public relations practitioners to help improve performance in both professions.

“I am very happy to be signing this partnership between Uganda Marketers Society and PRAU. When we come together to tackle challenges and offer solutions, we have one voice which goes a long way in sustaining our profession and providing value for our members,’ said David Balikuddembe, the president of, Uganda Marketers Society.

The PRAU president, Stephen Mwanga appreciated UMS for spearheading and accepting to partner with them to enhance collaboration avenues where a mutual understanding can foster a good working relationship for members in both associations.

He added that the urge for the associations to partner stemmed from the need to add value for its members as well as the inter-relatedness of the two disciplines.

“This is a fast-growing industry with different interchanging roles in the marketing and public relations fields. It is therefore imperative that we work together as associations and appreciate our unique offerings while gaining professional opportunities,” said Mwanga.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of this MOU of Uganda Marketers Society and PRAU will be able to attend paid events organized by either association at a discounted fee.

With the MOU in place, the associations have also agreed to partner on thought leadership articles in the marketing and public relations sectors to boost the industry image and lobby for support from target stakeholders.