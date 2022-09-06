Jan Sadek will be the new European Union (EU) ambassador to Uganda.

Sadek who replaces Attilio Pacifici, arrived in the country on Sunday to take up on his new duties and went on to engage his new colleagues at the EU mission headquarters.

The new ambassador also took part in the Rotary Cancer Run 2022 in Kampala on Sunday.

“Happy to have arrived in Uganda to take up my duties as Ambassador of the European Union! Great to engage with my new colleagues at the EU delegation and glad to already have met with 40,000 Ugandans in the Kampala Rotary Cancer Run 22,” Sadek posted on Twitter.

Who is Sadek the new EU ambassador to Uganda?

Jan Sadek is a career diplomat, having served in the Swedish and European Foreign Services for more than 25 years, out of which 14 in Africa, in Sudan, Ethiopia and now Botswana.

Prior to his current post, he has been representing EU in Botswana and vis-à-vis SADC.

In Africa, Sadek has worked on regional integration, representing Sweden vis-à-vis the African Union and IGAD, and the European Union vis-à-vis SADC.

By training, Sadek has a degree in medicine, and has also served as a UN Officer during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina and as a member of the OSCE Mission to Sarajevo, in 1994-1995.