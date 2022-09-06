Roofing sheets manufacturer, Uganda Baati Ltd (UBL) has announced the extension of its partnership with Uganda Hockey Association as the title sponsor of the national hockey league.

The Shs15 million partnership deal is part of UBL’s ‘Score A Tree’ campaign that aims at promoting green manufacturing.

Announcing the partnership on Monday, UBL revealed that under the campaign, together with Uganda Hockey Association, they will commit to planting a tree for each goal scored throughout the course of the season.

With hockey being the third most popular game in the world, with over 2.2 billion fans, UBL said they are happy to associate with the game.

Accordingly, the platform also offers the perfect opportunity for community development and corporate sustainability, under UBL’s corporate social investment pillar, the environment.

“Uganda Baati has been deliberate in promoting green manufacturing, the ‘Score A Tree’ campaign is one way of addressing these environmental changes, using sports as a subtle platform in creating awareness about the need for sustainable practices like planting more trees,” UBL stated in a statement.

Furthermore, UBL revealed that the National Forestry Authority has identified five hectares within Mabira Forest to which this partnership shall focus its restoration activities this year. In future, this coverage is envisioned to grow.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing paradoxes of our time, as we strive for industrial growth as a responsible organization, we are mindful of the traditional environmental impact of production and we have put in place tangible ways to drive sustainable practices..”

The company says the sustainable practices are being applied both within their manufacturing facilities, across the supply chain, and through community engagements.

Commenting on the partnership, George Arodi, the head of business at UBL expressed optimism that the opportunity will help in combating climate change in the country.

“We are blessed to be given an opportunity to contribute to combating climate change, through environmental conservation efforts under the programs of Uganda Baati and encourage the athletes to score beyond their own abilities to see to it that we plant as many trees as practically possible,” said Arodi.

On his part, the president of Uganda Hockey Association, Philip Wafula, thanked UBL for their continued support towards developing the sport.

He highlighted that with UBL’s support since 2018, the sport has been able to register successes.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Uganda Baati to our efforts to keep developing the sport in Uganda. This sponsorship dates from 2018, a historical partnership whose products made history representing the country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra Ghana earlier this year,” Wafula said.

The partnership is part of UBL’s starting point to continuously improve and minimise the environmental impact of its own operations.

Through this partnership, the company looks forward to planting 1 million trees by scoring one million goals.