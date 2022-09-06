The International Conference on Artisanal Fisheries was a big success with 300 participants from 17 countries including Ghana,Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, UK, Ireland, Belgium and German.

The three day conference that took place at the Source of the Nile Hotel Jinja, Uganda saw key stakeholders discuss critical sector issues ranging from co-management, sustainable aquaculture and fisheries, technology and financing for the sector as well as practical and innovative contributions from the youths and women.

However, the highlight of the event was the practical climate smart solutions that youth groups and women exhibited including recycling waste such as plastics, tyres, CDs into floor tiles, bricks, lighting infrastructure as well as converting human and animal waste into value.

The conference was opened Fred Bwiino Kyakulaga minister of state for Agriculture who called open the stakeholders to develop the fisheries sector.

Other key speakers included the Deputy Country Representative for Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Uganda .Priya Gujadhur, the team Leader GIZ-Responsible Fisheries Business Chain Project Adolf Gerstl and Tom Guda the E.A representative Artisanal ( small scale) fisheries among others.

The conference achieved it’s main objective of promoting awareness for small scale Fisheries and recognizing the contribution of small scale Fisheries towards food security and nutrition.

The conference organised by Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization with the Sustainable Fisheries Initiative was in commemoration of the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA2022).