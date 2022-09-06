The Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola has directed all school administrators across the country to strictly follow the Ministry of Education security guidelines.

This according to the police commander is aimed at strengthening the safety and security of students and pupils at schools.

“As the third term begins, I would like to remind all school administrators on their legal responsibility to protect school children from harm including risks paused by health, safety and security,” reads part of the statement.

“We also remind them to strictly follow the security guidelines that were issued by the ministry of education and their safety tips,” he added.

Amongst tips, the IGP advised all school administrators to examine all students upon return to schools to establish whether they experienced abuse during holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents and guardians including school transport departments have also been reminded to plan their time appropriately to avoid rush while picking and dropping children.

Administrators have also been tasked to conduct search of all students and confiscate all harmful items such as flammables and drugs.

Police also cautioned female students in day schools to avoid passing through short cut routes because of their vulnerability. The IGP said such are preys to sex predators who may use the cover of darkness to harm them.