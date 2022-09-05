President Museveni has once again congratulated William Ruto for having been confirmed as the duly elected President of Kenya by the country’s Supreme Court.

The highest court in the land on Monday afternoon upheld the election of as Kenya’s fifth president after unanimously throwing out a petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga, who had argued that the election on August 9 was null and void.

On Monday evening, President Museveni tweeted that he had once again rang Ruto to congratulate him upon being upheld as Kenya’s president.

“I rang H.E Williams Ruto to congratulate him on the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold his election as the 5th President of Kenya,” Museveni said in the tweet.

The Ugandan president said he is looking forward to working with the newly elected Kenyan president.

“I look forward to working with him to strengthen our strategic partnership in advancing the EAC agenda. God bless the people of Kenya and East Africa.”

Special friend

President Museveni and Ruto enjoy a special relationship that dates as far as 2016 when the latter campaigned for the Ugandan leader as he sought a fifth term in office.

The relationship between the two has grown with time, just like fine wine to where it is now.

Irrespective of Raila’s side friendship with Museveni, the latter fancies Ruto according to sources, because he understands the business and economic perspectives of both Uganda and Kenya.

Ruto has studied Museveni’s interests perfectly and he knows how to speak his way into the Ugandan leader’s heart.

Indeed in August last year, Raila Odinga’s handler Junet Muhammed lambasted Ruto for being a strong admirer of Museveni adding that he (Ruto) “will also not relinquish power if he captures it in Kenya.”

With Museveni still seeking to continue as the kingpin of East Africa, a position, some say would have put him at odds with Kenya had Odinga become president, Ruto seems the much desired president that the Ugandan leader would have ever wanted for Kenya.

With Ruto, who respects and appreciates Museveni, and with the Kenyan impact on Uganda’s economy, it would be easier for Museveni to deal with Ruto than any other candidates presented in the Kenyan race.

Calling him first after being declared winner of the hotly contested polls earlier last month and then again today, after Ruto’s election was upheld further confirms the special friendship Museveni attaches to Ruto.