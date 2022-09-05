As the world celebrates and recognises the International Charity Day today, MTN Uganda stands firm on the words of Mother Theresa “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”

MTN Uganda has over the years shown its commitment in delivering digital solutions for Africa and harnessing the power of its leading brand to purposefully enable the benefits of a connected world to everyone.

It is therefore not surprising that as they continue to grow and reach out to various customers, they have strongly worked on the vision to promote a better life for all.

As a business MTN understands that they depend and thrive on the communities in which they operate and it’s the responsibility of the company to support the people in the communities they operate in by complementing national efforts in areas where there is great need.

In 2007, the MTN Uganda Foundation was inaugurated as the MTN CSR arm birthed to solely give back to the community and further all CSR activities. The MTN Foundation is a not-for-profit entity with its own board of trustees to govern the entity.

Every year MTN dedicates a percentage of their profit to CSR through the Foundation to extend hope to those in need. The MTN Foundation serves to strategically improve 4 thematic areas that include Youth, Health, Education and ICT.

As communities continuously evolve, these areas have been identified as areas that require an immediate boost to help improve and sustain the lives of millions to create a better future for all.

MTN Uganda also continues the work of charity through the 21 Days of Y’ello care campaign, an annual MTN employee voluntarism initiative observed by all employees across all its markets to make a difference in the lives of the communities in which they work.

This year the 21 Days of Y’ello care proceeds were dedicated to helping the affected community groups get back on their feet in order to foster economic recovery after the COVID pandemic.

The pandemic devastated a number of businesses and community groups due to the restrictions like nationwide lockdowns put in place to control the spread of the virus. A number of beneficiaries were recorded including but not least, orphanages, youth initiative groups and women led businesses.

The MTN Foundation in a bid to further spread hope and combat social challenges such as maternal and child mortality, has dedicated proceeds from the MTN Kampala Marathon that is run annually to bolstering and boosting maternal health.

The MTN Kampala marathon has been ran in support of maternal health for the last 3 years. Most recently, MTN reached out to the Mbale flood victims through the Uganda Red Cross Society with aid worth Shs 500 million to support the displaced families in the Elgon region with non-food relief kits.

The non-food kits were to help 100 families slowly start up their lives with temporary homestead requirements such as cooking items and a tarpaulin for shelter.

MTN Uganda remains steady fast in improving lives, supporting government initiatives and creating opportunities for people to live a more deserving life in these changing times. MTN continues to call upon other entities to uphold the pillars of charity and create a better tomorrow for all.