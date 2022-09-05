A section of muslim leaders in the Luweero district have accused the minister of Internal Affairs, Kahinda Otafiire of interfering in their affairs and perpetuating divisions.

A couple of weeks ago, Otafiire met a group muslims in Luweero district to sensitise them on the dangers of radicalism, extremism, and to promote social-economic transformation.

However, some muslims leaders in the district were not happy with the initiative saying the minister did not follow the proper channels. They questioned why the meeting was organized without consulting the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) or Khadi’s office in Luweero.

One of the leaders who talked to the Nile Post on condition of anonymity said the minister chose to work with a group that is fighting UMSC.

Luweero district Kadhi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa told the Nile Post that Otafiire’s actions will create further disunity among muslims.

“The office of the khadi didn’t get any formal communication that the minister was going to come to the district. Whenever there is an issue, there should be formal communication. They just started to mobilise the imams from different villages without our consent and we were unaware of the purpose of the meeting as leaders,” he said.

Mulindwa, questioned why the meeting intended to sensitise them to counter-terrorism was attended by only muslims and not members of other religious denominations.

“It is time that this should stop. Whenever you only call Muslims to sensitize them on radicalism, extremism and terrorism, it means that they are the terrorists. If the minister wanted to continue with that issue, he would have invited everybody not only Muslims. We don’t agree with the method that was used. Whenever something related to terrorism happens in the country, muslims are targeted,” he noted.

Another leader who declined to be named told the Nile Post that that such meetings create wrong perceptions about Muslim.

The mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje said he had taken note of the issues that were raised and promised to address them as soon as possible so that it does not happen again.

“Those elements are well known in breeding confusion so the Kadhi was right to question their intention and he did that after consulting me. We shall reach out to the Hon Minister and talk about such programmes because UMSC’s stand on peace building is known,” Mubaje said.