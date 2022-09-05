Kampala Capital City Authority has been accused of negligence that saw a building under construction collapsed in Kampala on Friday killing one person and leaving others injured.

The building in Mbiro zone in Kisenyi two collapsed on Friday.

However, according to Aimable Mbarushimana, the operations director for Murwana J.Peter Stores Limited which deals in animals feeds and neighbours the collapsed building, they had earlier reported the a case of illegal excavations before construction to the KCCA planning department but were ignored.

“When the developer started plans to construct the collapsed building, we realized he was doing excavations that were entering into our plot in not only an illegal way but putting our stores at risk. We reported the matter to KCCA and they promised to do something to stop the construction but this never happened,” Kubana told journalists on Sunday.

He said the excavation went deep into the underground beneath their stores in a man that made it unsafe to stay in the premises, adding that the collapse of the building was also partly due to the excavation which was being done at the construction site.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also realized that the excavation was tactfully done to enter our plot so as to ensure our business premises are vulnerable and at a risk of collapse as a way of forcing us off the land. On numerous occasions we reported this matter to KCCA planning department citing the ongoing excavations but we got no help until recently when the building under construction collapsed.”

“Collapse caused by excavation has now seen us lose space on our stores with capacity to store 1000 metric tonnes. It is unfortunate we the land owners are being taken through this by a man who seeks to force us off our land but KCCA is just looking on.”

However, Kunaba insisted the company will soon seek legal redress from courts of law citing malicious damage on the owner of the building but also negligence by KCCA.

“There is absolute negligence on KCCA’s side for having allowed construction and excavation at a building to continue and later kill people. Such work needed daily supervision from KCCA engineers but this never took place. This the lives of neighbours and other people around the construction site at risk like it has happened to our stores and the workers who died during the collapse.”

Recently, the KCCA Deputy Executive Director Eng David Luyimbazi said construction works at the building that collapsed had been stopped.

“I have been advised that this site was stopped maybe because of being unsafe but I am yet to establish the facts,”Eng Luyimbaazi said.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Hajji Muhammad Katimbo, the owner of the collapsed building said he is in the process of meeting all the parties concerned including KCCA.

“In Uganda no one is above the law. We are going to meet with KCCA to solve the matter but it is not a matter of malice. Anyone with land matters knows where to address them,”Kitimbo said.