Next Media Services Group CEO Kin Kariisa has been hailed for his continued support to Uganda’s Rotary Foundation

Speaking at a special dinner organised in Kampala, Jennifer Jones, the president of Rotary International said that it’s the contribution from the noble people like Kin Kariisa that help the foundation meet it’s target.

“Philanthropists like next media CEO Kin Kariisa are the people that are holding the foundation to reach its goals through their continuous support,” Jones said.

Kariisa was decorated Major Donor of the Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a special dinner to conclude the four day official to Uganda, Jones tasked the Rotary fraternity to increase their contribution towards the foundation.

Veteran Rotarian Emmanuel Katongole said Next Media’s contribution to the foundation is immense.

“A lot of companies have been there for the foundation but Next Media services has been outstanding and we thank you for your continuous support to see the foundation growing,” Katongole said.

The Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng commended the rotary fraternity for the strides made by the health sector in ending polio, and addressing maternal and child health.

“Your continuous effort towards helping both the children and the elderly towards diseases has been endless and as the health sector we thank you for the continuous efforts to see the people of Uganda are living a healthy life,” Aceng said.

Uganda’s maternal mortality rate as of 2016 stood at 336 deaths per 100,000 people which is way above World Health Organisation’s World target of reducing the deaths to at least 70 per 100,000 live births..