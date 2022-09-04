Police have arrested a UPDF soldier attached to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) anti-smuggling unit at the Mutukula border in Kyotera District for shooting dead a smuggler during arrest.

Frank Kakuba was shot dead by the anti-smuggling team on Friday morning.

In a statement released by URA, their enforcement unit based in Masaka got information at around 4am about suspecting smuggling of cosmetics from Tanzania and mounted an interception at the Rakai route where they came to face with a Toyota Premio registration number UBA 671F.

“Frank Kakuba, the suspected smuggler driving the vehicle was flagged to stop but didnt. The team pursued him to Rakai , Lumbugu and shot to deflate the car tyres to force him to stop , unfortunately injuring him in the process,” Ibrahim Bbosa, the URA Assistant Commissioner for Public and Corporate Affairs said.

“He was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries and died. It is regrettable to lose a Ugandan in this manner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tax body said it regrets the incident that led to the death of the suspected smuggler but said the officer involved in the shooting has since been arrested.

“The officer involved has been arrested and a subject of investigation and prosecution.”

According to Bbosa, URA officers must adhere to a strict code of conduct in such operations by using intelligence-guided and covert means to identify, track and apprehend suspects for prosecution.

URA said that upon verification, it was discovered that the Toyota Premio was carrying 80 boxes of banned cancer-causing cosmetics declared harmful and illegal under the law.

The East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA) prescribes a penalty of 50% of the value of goods or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both for those caught violating the law.

All those found culpable according to the Act will be liable to a fine not exceeding $7000 and have their goods forfeited.

The tax body advised members of the public to desist from such illegal and dangerous ventures.

The incident comes on the backdrop of similar reports of killing smugglers reported in West Nile earlier this year against URA enforcement teams.