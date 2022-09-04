A team from Uganda National Roads Authority has rushed to Pakwach to assess the situation of the floods that cut off the Karuma-Pakwach highway through Nwoya district

“The UNRA Executive Director Ms. Allen Kagina has set off this morning to Pakwach for an inspection of a section affected by floods yesterday. She’s in company of technical staff including Hydrologists and Bridge specialists at UNRA. The team will catch up with the local leadership on site later this morning to share information on planned interventions,” Allan Ssempebwa, UNRA’s media relations manager said on Sunday morning.

West Nile cut off

The development comes on the backdrop of heavy flooding of River Tangi near Pakwach bridge to cut off traffic flow along the Karuma-Pakwach highway.

According to UNRA, the heavy flooding occurred along the Olwiyo-Pakwach road adjacent to Pakwach bridge affecting connectivity to Pakwach, Arua and other parts of West Nile.

“While the water levels are still high to allow any intervention at the moment, our technical teams are monitoring the situation and have planned to intervene with an appropriate response once the watr levels subside,” a statement by UNRA said.

UNRA urged users who wish to connect to West Nile area from Kampala and Lira to use the Gulu-Adjumani road and connect to Laropi ferry to Moyo while those from Arua are advised to use Moyo to Laropi ferry to connect to Gulu and beyond or alternatively use the Paara-Kisanja park junction.

“However, access through the park attracts a fee as prescribed by UWA authorities. The ferry operates between 7am and 7pm.”

The Nile Post has separately learnt that the flooding was caused by a heavy downpour in the past two days that saw River Tangi burst its banks.