Transcribed as delivered by General David Sejusa

The President and the Commander in Chief of UPDF, the ministers present here, Chief of Defence Forces, the army leaders present here, the General officers who are retiring , retired, all the invited guests leaders of UPDF of different capacities, ladies and gentlemen, spouses too.

This is a special day which the lord has chosen, we thank the lord for this day. My children and grand children now, there is a nursery rhyme which goes like: ”This is the day that the lord has made.we will rejoice and be glad in him”, this is the day the lord has made.

Mr President sir, and comrades, as you know it wouldn’t be me standing here to represent this badge of officers. It would be our departed comrade Gen Elly Tumwine who left this world.

By our hierarchy, of the high command, he came before me and Gen Salim Saleh but like I wrote earlier in his memory when I quoted Prophet Isaiah who wrote; “My plans aren’t your plans nor are your ways my ways” Isaiah 55:8-9. But Gen Elly Tumwine lives on through his revolutionary works and achievements at a personal level in our country and beyond in the region. We salute you! May the almighty Lord receive him and keep his family safe.

Your Excellency, I stand here in the name of these Generals who are retired and I wish to pay tribute to you personally.

Today, I intend to speak as an army officer and member of the high command, a member of the family of UPDF not as a politician, so relax. I stand here your Excellency and the Commander In Chief to pay tribute to you personally as our leader and a commander of UPDF in which we have all served in various capacities for several decades; 40, 50 years and so on. We thank you, we thank the army leadership, we thank the people of Uganda.

As it is normally the case many may wonder, the Gen Sejusa who has had runs in with the system and so on, how does he now represent these gallant officers? The answer is simple ; It’s because he belongs to the family and the family never breaks no matter the disagreements. There are four types of family which maybe summarised; The human family; The one of Adam and Eve and I, and the African Family, the Ugandan family and then the biological family under which all of us fall.

The UPDF/NRA family falls under the Uganda family. The essence of family as a unit is for the survival of a species or that subject or object and for that family to survive, it must have the capacity to manage and withstand the disagreements and the contradictions within no-matter how fundamental they maybe or they may appear to be.

Hence when Adam and Eve disobeyed God and took the fruit as you remember which was quit a fundamental bridge, they remained members of God’s family and the human race. He did not banish them to create another Adam or another Eve or to change them into goats or snakes or buffalos.

Therefore, the capacity of a family to manage these contradictions points or shows which family has the resilience to survive, grow and develop or teach.

My presence here, therefore, shows that NRA/UPDF leadership had the ideological depth and the patriotic presence to manage these contradictions in this country and then lay foundation for the management of the African affairs and I thank you.

And just like the biological family which is founded on blood brotherhood the revolutionary brotherhood which defines the NRA/UPDF family, is steeped deep down in the shedding of blood for fellow man or woman; That we offered ourselves to die for our country binds us forever, that’s the reason I am here and representing.

Freedom fighting is not a simple smooth enterprise where the lion may lie with the lamb as the bible says. It is a terrain that can be bumpy, thorny, deadly, meandering and dangerous. That’s why leaders who take on the role of fighting for freedom of the African peoples need ideological grounding to navigate this difficult terrain.

Mr President, I thank you for the years we have been in these wars and nation building to see the strives which have been made.

The African survival will depend on the leadership who acquire capacities to manage the difficult bottlenecks and contradictions.

Mr President, our country and the region, I am proud to belong to NRA/UPDF which has made incredible strides in this effort though a lot remains to be done.

At this juncture, I want to talk about the people. Your Excellency, Dear Generals and honourable ministers. I want to take this opportunity on behalf of all of us UPDF officers here, the Generals and those officers who retired yesterday, the combatants of UPDF/NRA to thank the people of Uganda, the people of Luweero, Bulemeezi, Nakasongola, Siingo, Tooro, Bunyoro, Kasese, Ankole, Kampala even the greater North your Excellency for the sacrifices, the bloodshed, the properties lost, the homelessness, the families endured in the service of their motherland.

Each region has had a fair share of the turmoil, contribution to what Uganda is today. We thank you. Uganda has passed through so much, so much blood has been spilled and we have lost so much. May the Lord heal and reward all of you.

We all know there was a phase in our struggle when the civilian population were the vanguard, when they were our eyes, our ears, they were our protectors, they fed us. This phase which we called the strategic defense or consilmennt phase took a bigger part of 1981. These civilians settled us, they put us in their houses, in their forests, they gathered intelligence, they carried out reconnaissance missions for us to acquire small arms and so on.

If we didn’t have the population on our side then there would be no NRA/UPDF and certainly no NRM.

Let us therefore thank our people who paid the ultimate price like Lutamaguzi and all those who sheltered us and became our guides through the Luweero jungles.

Mr President allow me, when they told me late yesterday that I will be speaking. So this morning, I was joking out and I tried to remember some of our people who helped us, civilian contacts and so on.

I couldn’t remember all of them but Mr President allow me to remember some of them. They are many in Siingo we had Mzee Kaaruna, Mzee Kisitu, Hajji Twakiri of Kabulamuliro, Bomboka, Kyamuhangire, Kagezi, I see Kagezi here. Kagezi was a Civilian, Abdul Bakiti, Lugonvu of Rwemondo, Peter Chelims brothers in Nkokonjeru, in Bulemeezi we had Karoli Wamala, Sempa, Mama Nansamba and his son Sam Kyakuwa, Kyoffa, Ssekayi, Katende, Kaddu, Mama Richard, Mutwalibu, Kawuma, Kibirige, Kateregga and in Bunyoro, Rwamukaaga, Kyamanywa and so on.

We thank all of them and pray that the almighty God blesses them and sustain their families. We thank them so much.

Now, Mr President, I want to take this opportunity to thank the leadership of NRA/UPDF. Your Excellency, leaders serve to provide a purpose for the struggle, the direction and motivation for the troops. But in war like we had in Luweero, they make very critical conditions in a fog of war or what others have called high pressure situations with very consequential risks.

NRA was a unique war Mr President. The only of its kind on the African continent and perhaps even elsewhere. This is not known to very many people. This was a war where we had no boarders with any foreign country, where we could get assistance, arms and supplies.

Our headquarters were just 26KM from Kampala at Migudde. How was this achieved, it was through leadership, even the support of the population can not be taken for granted of the leadership is not equal to the task to harness it and handle it correctly. They will disintegrate and the war will fail.

I wish to thank the leadership who have since held this country together. It’s not easy for African countries to remain peaceful for 40years.

It’s not easy. So it shouldn’t be lost anywhere despite our disagreements.

As times change and political differences crop up, we get many revisionists. History must never be altered or rewritten and absolutely I am no revisionist my self. The NRA leadership, the chairman of the high command, Yoweri Museveni who led that war and the commanders who served under him achieved the un-imaginable. It was not easy.

We mastered what is usually not taught in many military academies, military colleges that an army once totally allied with the population and the forces endured with patriotism, discipline, commitment to face and endure great pain. No enemy, however, strong can defeat that army and that’s why we couldn’t be defeated.

Therefore, on behalf of these Generals assembled here, I take this opportunity to thank you comrade Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the chairman of the high command NRA and the head of the resistance war for executing that war successfully.

I congratulate you Ndugu Generals and those who are not here who have since departed. All the officers and combatants of the NRA and UPDF. All the political leaders of this organisation and the people of Uganda for the great support sacrifices and the services to our nation.

Thanks to the family, your Excellency when I was at Kimaka Senior Command and staff college, I wrote a short paper titled “How a soldier’s family impacts a soldier’s combat readiness,” simply put “Good soldiering starts at home”. Our families, spouses, our children just know you are our anchor. You are the foundation of our success and of course even failures sometimes. You provide social psychological and emotional support as well as physical support.

A healthy and happy family create a more ready soldier who can focus on the mission and many times you do all that even when you are not well provided for in areas of welfare and so on. Just know our dear wives and our children. We have achieved all this together. Our victory is your victory. Thank you so much for loving us.

Those still serving the UPDF, the mission to liberate Africa has never been greater and more urgent. So much has been achieved and a lot is yet to be achieved.

We have like it is a case everywhere, new challenges, some are existancial; I pray that the leadership God gives it wisdom to navigate these hardships. Therefore continue training, use the opportunities being provided. Make sure that you deepen your ideological horizons. But above all love your Nation and always honour the people of Uganda. They are special people.

Conclusion Mr President Sir, your Excellency sir and dear comrades there is no greater honour than to serve the people. Those who choose to die in service of fellow men and women to sacrifice for the higher goals and ideals and effect the service of God for God is his people.

I salute you. I thank God for this day, for enabling us to travel this road together, for the victories and achievements we have registered and for the moments we have shared in happiness and in grief for it has not always been laughter like when we have lost so many in battles.

We have shared a lot but we have served Uganda and I am sure Uganda will prosper. Thank you and may God protect everyone.

For God and my country!