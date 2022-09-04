Uganda’s ambassador to Khartoum, Dickson Ogwang on Sunday led Ugandans in Sudan in this year’s Rotary cancer run .

Unlike other missions abroad, majority of the Ugandans participated in the run on Saturday while a few joined on Sunday, being a normal working day in the Sudan.

Amb.Ogwang noted that this was the first time Ugandan mission in Khartoum was taking part in the Rotary cancer run but asked Ugandans in Sudan to make it an annual routine as they commit themselves to mobilizing and informing the world about cancer and raising funds for the cause.

He reminded that while they run, they remember colleagues long taken to glory by cancer but also raise funds to care for cancer patients and seek necessary support to lighten the burden of struggling with cancer.

Ogwang noted that everyone ought to be careful with their lifestyle in order to avoid and minimize the chances of being affected by cancer and other non communicable diseases.

“Exercise regularly, mind your diet and ensure frequent medical checkups as a personal discipline,” he urged.

He applauded the Ugandans in Sudan for heeding to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls to participate in the run to support a noble cause.

In attendance were members of staff at the embassy and Ugandans who unanimously committed to a regular joint exercise to improve physical fitness and social cohesion among members.

They agreed that it will be a monthly joint physical exercise at the auspices of the mission in Khartoum.