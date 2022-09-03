President Museveni has urged UPDF soldiers to always defend the legitimate interests of their country.

“You are here to defend the legitimate interests of your country. You must know why you are defending your country. The NRM has managed to perform well because it has followed the set priorities. This enabled government to build UPDF. All we needed was food. From 1971 to 1986, we were building an army that worked without pay. In 1987, we had low pay. Three years ago, a private was given the same salary as a grade three teacher,” Museveni said.

The president was on Friday passing out professional officer cadets who have completed their three year course at the Uganda Military Academy – Kabamba in Mubende District .

In 2019, the Uganda Military Academy was affiliated to Makerere University to start running the three-year officer cadet training programme, leading to the award of Bachelor of Defence Studies Degree as per the East African Community Sectoral Council Protocol on Cooperation in Defence Affairs.

Museveni reiterated that all the time government focused on providing training, food and other essentials.

He said that the time is now ripe for government to pay officers from the rank of Brigadier upwards well, adding that officers from the rank of Major to Colonel would be given a 50% increment whereas other ranks would also earn well.

Gen. Museveni said he was pleased to commission the cadets into service in the UPDF who had attained bachelor’s degrees in defence studies, applauding Makerere lecturers for the job well done.

Giving the group a brief on the liberation war of the 1970s, Museveni urged them to be eager to go to the field when there is an operation.

He pledged to work on the issue of infrastructure in the army but also directed commanders to consider the economic activities of the spouses of officers and men in the barracks and promised more funding to help them in their work.

Museveni reminded the cadets to take care of their health by avoiding alcohol, promiscuity and drugs but above all maintain discipline.

The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja, saluted President Museveni for launching a protracted people’s struggle and for training a disciplined UPDF that has won many battles.

Ssempijja observed that UPDF officers who recently retired have a lot of respect from the population.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Wilson Mbadi, saluted President Museveni for wise leadership that he said has promoted national patriotism and cooperation of the African people.

The CDF urged the students to make use of the old cadres as a reference purpose, reminding them that they have been trained to be better defendants of peace and security.

Gen Mbadi observed that a soldier without ideological training is a potential criminal.

The commandant of the Uganda Military Academy, Kabamba, Brig Charles Byaruhanga, said that the students acquired the officer’s basic military skills and knowledge.