Some of the most serious wars in the world could be solved by sex. The Russia -Ukraine war is the biggest pain we have had this far, but it wouldn’t surprise me if sex is the nearest solution.

Mental health has become everyone’s excuse to quit. But imagine if everyone was getting laid enough?

Imagine if people were getting some on a regular? Life would be good. Mental health wouldn’t be the beginning of every conversation.

A satisfied human being is a happy one. If only everyone pulled their weight to make someone cum. Sex will only become a painkiller if you cum.

Learn the love language of your person and deliver on that. No one has the whole day to let go. Know your person. Learn the things that make people cum and do just that.

If everyone has their cum shot in the morning, we would have better workspaces. Tantrums would have left with the mind-blowing sex.

Doctors should start giving sex as medication for migraines and headaches. This I won’t even argue about. Try it, and you will know better.

People wonder why make-up sex is the best. The answer is simple. It comes after pain. It is delivered after you have hurt your person. It is bitter-sweet. It is a release of its kind.

Sex is therapy. Have some and make the world a better place. Some of the most bitter human beings are likely not having sex, or they are not getting good sex.

I am not talking rape. Rape is used in war as a weapon. Miss D can only talk about good sex where both parties know exactly what they want and how they want it.

Till next time, save the world by getting some.