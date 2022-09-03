Communicator, strategist and events moderator Simon Kasyate has joined Kampala Capital City Authority as the new Head of Public and Corporate Affairs.

Kasyate joins a former workmate at Monitor Publications, Robert Kalumba in the KCCA communications department.

According to information obtained by Nile Post, the position has been waiting for his acceptance for at least two years now as he was headhunted.

It should be noted that the journeyman resigned from his position as spokesman of the Uganda Electricity Generation Company (UEGCL) in 2020 following four years of service.

While he plied at the UEGC, Kasyate notably tried to move to Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) where he found the door firmly closed. He also gave it shot at the communications job at parliament but Chris Obore was already in the front seat.

Following his appointment at KCCA, Kasyate made a tour of the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC) where in a meeting with its head Marcella Karekye expressed that he was “fired up” for the job.

“My team and I are so fired up for the collaborative actions ahead! Let’s start the noble but uphill task to get us all love our city and the city to love us back,” Kasyate said.

On her part Karekye welcomed Kasyate to the fray of government service, adding that the GCIC will offer all necessary support.