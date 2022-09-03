The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has asked Parliament to lobby for an increase in its budget to address the clean water shortage in Kampala and surrounding areas. The call was made during a tour of MPs on Finance Committee of the recently constructed Katosi water plant in Mukono district on September 1.

The MPs toured the water plant to assess government’s investment in the venture.

According to the deputy managing director technical services at NWSC Johnson Amayo, the entity is in need of another 45 million euros to add to the 60 million Euros in their possession to fully complete water distribution in the Kampala Metropolitan area and address other challenges.

“We implore the government to remit funds towards this project to address all the water related challenges in Kampala and other neighbouring outskirts of Kampala,” Amayo said.

After touring the site, the MPs applauded the corporation for managing the investment well.

The committee chairperson John Bosco Ekoju called for the government’s continued investment in the corporation to increase clean water distribution to communities.

“My appreciation goes towards the government. They have really invested a lot regarding resources to this cause of increasing water distribution to communities”, Ekoju said.

The plant, commissioned last year, pumps over 160 million litres of water daily to the people of Kampala Metropolitan area.