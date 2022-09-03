The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has called for dialogue amongst students, staff and other stakeholders at Makerere University to resolve any outstanding conflicts.

Mugalu made the remarks during a thanksgiving service to mark 100 years of Makerere University’s existence at the Freedom Square.

“There must be a deliberate effort to consider using dialogue to solve the problems affecting the University. It’s very bad for the university of intellectuals to use strikes and riots as a solution. It paints a bad image and does not portray the glory of God in Uganda’s premier public university,” Kaziimba said.

He commended the leadership of the university for organising the thanksgiving and challenged them to look to the future with faith.

“Today we are celebrating 100 years of God’s faithfulness and acknowledging that in all success, there has been God. Thanksgiving is a sign of people’s gratitude towards God. I am glad that the university leadership thought it wise to thank the Lord and to commit the future to God,” Kaziimba said.

Lorna Magara, the Makerere University council chairperson said that the thanksgiving service was to acknowledge God’s goodness towards the University since its establishment in 1922.

“We have gathered to say thank you to the Lord for all we have gone through. To thank God for the last 100 years and to remember those who were here before us beginning with the Late Nsibirwa who was killed because of giving land to this University,” Magara said.

Prof Ezra Suruma, the chancellor of the university said he has always called upon students and other stakeholders to have an attitude of gratitude.

“The existence of God has enabled us to reach this far. All we have to express is love, unity and gratitude.” Prof Suruma said.