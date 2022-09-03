Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga has described the departed veteran politician, Yona Kanyomozi as a great pillar and an icon of the struggle to establish democratic governance in Uganda.

Kanyomozi died on 28 August 2022 aged 81. He was a Member of Parliament between 1980 and 1985 representing Bushenyi South, and at the same time served as Minister of Cooperatives and Marketing.

He also represented Uganda in the East African Legislative Assembly between 2001 and 2006.

Addressing mourners at the deceased’s funeral at Rwashamaire in Ntungamo district, Mpuuga hailed the former minister for his contribution in the quest for the return of multiparty politics and campaigns for the respect of the rule of law, freedom and democratic governance.

“Nations get into trouble when elders become timid or complacent and not confident enough to speak out. In him, we had a very confident citizen who would speak out on the challenges of the day and shared them with all and sundry,” Mpuuga said.

He said, the current political challenges that the country is facing call for a discussion between the older and young generations so as to narrow the gap between the two groups.

“I would like to invite all of you senior citizens not to retreat; Sir Richard Kaijuka, it is a long sabbatical, speak out. Hon. Amanya Mushega, please return to the fold, we need you back to occupy this vacuum so that the country can speak. Generations need to speak to each other so that the space is narrowed,” Mpuuga said.

Kaijuka and Mushega, who were present at the burial, are former cabinet ministers. They have previously hobnobbed with the FDC although it is not clear where they lie now.

In a message read by the minister for Internal Affairs, Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, President Museveni hailed the late Kanyomozi for the good service he rendered the country as a teacher, economist and politician.